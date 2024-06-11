Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 48,447 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.03. 41,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,605. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

