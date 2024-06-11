III Capital Management Buys 45,000 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

III Capital Management raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,878 shares during the period.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 946,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,001. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -45.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

