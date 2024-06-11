III Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

III Capital Management increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 177,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 582,236 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

SIX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 1,820,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

