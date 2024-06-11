Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

