Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.05% of Inhibrx worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INBX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after buying an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
