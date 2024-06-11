Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.05% of Inhibrx worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INBX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after buying an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,101.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

