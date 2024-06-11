InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,013 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. InMode accounts for approximately 1.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InMode worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,332 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Price Performance

InMode stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 279,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,123. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

