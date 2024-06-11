Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.84% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,261,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,768,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 393,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 551.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 388,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 328,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,400,000.

BALT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,010 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $645.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

