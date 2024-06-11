Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

BDEC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

