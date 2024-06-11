Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 112 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien acquired 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($189.69).

On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 109 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($191.54).

On Thursday, April 11th, Russell O’Brien purchased 117 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).

LON CNA traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.35 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 19,421,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,389,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.03. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.33 ($2.02).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

