Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 112 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien acquired 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($189.69).
Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 109 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($191.54).
- On Thursday, April 11th, Russell O’Brien purchased 117 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).
Centrica Trading Down 1.1 %
LON CNA traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.35 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 19,421,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,389,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.03. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
