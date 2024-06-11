Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

NFBK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,987. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,237 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

