Insider Buying: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) CEO Buys 621,328 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Nieri acquired 621,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,106,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UHG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 20,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.84 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative return on equity of 295.76% and a net margin of 82.93%.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of United Homes Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

