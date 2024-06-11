Insider Buying: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Acquires 816,866 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag bought 816,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

