Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 10,011 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

