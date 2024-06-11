Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Sells 9,694 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi sold 9,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $11,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,189,617 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,955.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Piconi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Piconi sold 2,683 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $3,353.75.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Robert Piconi sold 8,855 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $14,433.65.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE:NRGV remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 457,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,051. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

