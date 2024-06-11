Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Sells 14,858 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 21,176,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,153,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 266,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

