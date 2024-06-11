Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 2,512,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 20,515,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 227,204 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 19.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,546,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,403,000 after buying an additional 250,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

