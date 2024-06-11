Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Major Shareholder Sells 172,889 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Eli Samaha sold 20 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. 1,143,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,831. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

