Insider Selling: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £127,600 ($162,485.67).
Tristel Stock Up 2.3 %
LON TSTL traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 445 ($5.67). The company had a trading volume of 38,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.61. Tristel plc has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($4.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 503.50 ($6.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3,394.69 and a beta of 0.26.
Tristel Company Profile
