Insider Selling: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £127,600 ($162,485.67).

Tristel Stock Up 2.3 %

LON TSTL traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 445 ($5.67). The company had a trading volume of 38,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.61. Tristel plc has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($4.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 503.50 ($6.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3,394.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.