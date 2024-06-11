Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NSIT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 40,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

