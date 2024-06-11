Institutional Venture Partners Sells 5,399 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $21,164.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,603 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,403.76.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,892.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 724 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,896.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16.12.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 2 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $8.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 188 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $755.76.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 117 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $468.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 42 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $168.00.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO remained flat at $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.08. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

