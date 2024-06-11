Institutional Venture Partners Sells 5,399 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $21,164.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,603 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,403.76.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,892.00.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 724 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,896.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16.12.
  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 2 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $8.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.
  • On Friday, April 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 188 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $755.76.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 117 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $468.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 42 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $168.00.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO remained flat at $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.08. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

