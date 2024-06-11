Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 832,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $3,049,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,358 shares of company stock worth $8,239,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.42. 223,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $420.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

