Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,016 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $346,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,597 shares of company stock worth $8,339,157 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,051. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $420.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

