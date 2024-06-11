Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,043 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 69.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $109,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

