Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.94 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,186 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

