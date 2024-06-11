Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 10%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 67,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

See Also

