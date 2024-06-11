Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 178,496 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 79,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,386. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

