Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,574. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

