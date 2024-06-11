Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $464.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,664,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,347,426. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $465.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

