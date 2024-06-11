Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 11th (ACN, AIG, ARM, BIRDF, BOO, CRBP, DRI, EGY, ENLV, FRPT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 11th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $294.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $84.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $181.00 to $170.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $344.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $175.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $131.00 to $145.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $59.00 to $61.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Argus from $157.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $147.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $424.00 to $421.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.01). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $7.25 to $5.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.