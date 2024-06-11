Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 11th (ACN, AIG, ARM, BIRDF, BOO, CRBP, DRI, EGY, ENLV, FRPT)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 11th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $294.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $84.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $181.00 to $170.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $344.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $175.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $131.00 to $145.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $59.00 to $61.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Argus from $157.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $147.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $424.00 to $421.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.01). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $7.25 to $5.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.