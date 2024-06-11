IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 295,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 131,000 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $27.33.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $594 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.