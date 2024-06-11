iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. 3,745,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

