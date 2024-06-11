iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declares Dividend of $0.38

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. 29,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,081. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.