iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declares Dividend of $0.38

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. 29,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,081. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
