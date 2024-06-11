iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of RPTC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA remained flat at $75.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,876 shares. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

