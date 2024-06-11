iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJR stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.18. 1,117,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.