iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declares $0.14 Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.28. 302,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
