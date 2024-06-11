iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declares $0.14 Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.28. 302,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

