iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4205 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 286,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
