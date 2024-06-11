iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0009 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

