iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0009 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Dividend History for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

