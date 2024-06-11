iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Plans $0.31 Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3092 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

