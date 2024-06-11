iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 24,797 shares.The stock last traded at $95.30 and had previously closed at $95.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
