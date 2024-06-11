iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 24,797 shares.The stock last traded at $95.30 and had previously closed at $95.75.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

