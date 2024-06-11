iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2159 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,907. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
