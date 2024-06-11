iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Plans $0.10 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1007 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:ESMV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

