iShares India 50 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INDY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 57,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $897.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

