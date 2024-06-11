iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.81. 11,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

