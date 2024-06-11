iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:IFGL)

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3999 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 13,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.