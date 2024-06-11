iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:IFGL)

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3999 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 13,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $21.88.
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
