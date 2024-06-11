iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $29.35. iShares International Equity Factor ETF shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 24,594 shares traded.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

