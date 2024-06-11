iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Holdings Decreased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 6.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 192,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 136,505 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 77,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

