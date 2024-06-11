iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 999,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,017,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,497,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 164,488 shares during the period.

ILF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 1,779,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

