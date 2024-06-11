iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Gap Down to $24.77

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $24.00. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 57,421 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 281,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 607,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

