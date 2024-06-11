iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:EWZS)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 1,137,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,417. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
