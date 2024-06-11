iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:EWZS)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 1,137,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,417. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

