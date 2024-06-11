iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.